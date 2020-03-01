Go to the main site
    Almaty hosts military orchestra flashmob

    1 March 2020, 14:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The combined military orchestra of the Military Engineering Institute of Radio Electronics and Communications of the Kazakh Defense Ministry and Frontier Service Academy of the Kazakh National Security Committee initiated a musical flashmob at one of the shopping and entertainment complexes in Almaty.

    The event is dated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. Its goal is to honor the memory of the participants of the Great Patriotic War and let the younger generation get acquainted with the great traditions, heroic exploits of the older generation.

    The flashmob will be held till the end of May in Almaty.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

