Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty hosts military orchestra flashmob

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 March 2020, 14:39
Almaty hosts military orchestra flashmob

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The combined military orchestra of the Military Engineering Institute of Radio Electronics and Communications of the Kazakh Defense Ministry and Frontier Service Academy of the Kazakh National Security Committee initiated a musical flashmob at one of the shopping and entertainment complexes in Almaty.

The event is dated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. Its goal is to honor the memory of the participants of the Great Patriotic War and let the younger generation get acquainted with the great traditions, heroic exploits of the older generation.

The flashmob will be held till the end of May in Almaty.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Almaty   Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects