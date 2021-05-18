Almaty hosts international photo exhibition «Islam and Humanity: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow»

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On May 17, on the eve of the celebration of the International Day of Museums, the grand opening of the international photo exhibition «Islam and Humanity: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow» took place in Almaty, organized by N. Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Inter-civilization Dialogue jointly with the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Center’s press service.

At the photo exhibition showcased the photographs revealing the depth of the spiritual values ​​of Islam, symbolizing peace and harmony, as well as unique artifacts on Islam, kindly provided by the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan, which made the exposition more interesting.

The opening ceremony of the event was attended by representatives of religious associations of Kazakhstan, the scientific and expert community, the media, as well as the consulates general of Azerbaijan, Hungary, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkey in Almaty.

Welcoming the guests of the photo exhibition, Chairman of the Board of N. Nazarbayev Center Bulat Sarsenbayev stressed that from the first days of Independence, Kazakhstan has been striving for an open and constructive dialogue on the issues of interaction between all cultures, religions and confessions, contributing in every way to promoting the ideas of tolerance in the world.

In his speech, Bulat Sarsenbayev highlighted the outstanding role of First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in strengthening interfaith dialogue, creating a unique international dialogue platform – the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as the consistent policy of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in promoting positions Kazakhstan as a global center for the dialogue of religions and civilizations.

In addition, Chairman Sarsenbayev informed the guests about the priority areas of N. Nazarbayev Center’s activity, the preparatory work of the next XIX session of the Secretariat of the Congress under the leadership of the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev this year, as well as the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which scheduled for 2022, and shared plans for organizing international conferences and photo exhibitions dedicated to world and traditional religions.

«I am sure that by uniting representatives of different confessions and religions on one platform, we will be able by common efforts to make our contribution to strengthening and promoting the ideas of peace, harmony and solidarity in the international community», summed up Bulat Sarsenbayev.

Noting the symbolism of the international photo exhibition on the eve of the International Day of Museums, the director of the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that such joint events with N. Nazarbayev Center for the 30th anniversary of the country's independence will open up new opportunities for further rapprochement of our cultures, traditions, religions and states, in including will allow you to remind, once again, of common spiritual and human values.

Naib imam of the Central Mosque of Almaty, E. Nazarbek continued by drawing the attention of the audience to the fact that the photo exhibition is invaluable and will help find answers to questions of interreligious dialogue that arise in the modern world.

For his part, the attaché for religion of the Consulate General of the Turkish Republic in Almaty, Emirlah Uzum, highly appreciated the importance of Kazakhstan's ideas in establishing peace and harmony in the international arena and also emphasized the importance of holding events that carry a cultural and educational role and form a joint responsibility in maintaining interfaith dialogue.

At the end of the ceremony, N. Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Inter-civilization Dialogue and the Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in order to strengthen intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

The photo exhibition «Islam and Humanity: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow» will last until June 1, 2021 at the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan for everyone, observing all precautions.