Almaty hosts exhibition dated to 750th anniversary of Golden Horde

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Golden Horde is the cradle of the Kazakh statehood exhibition has been unveiled in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan is hosting the exhibition as part of the celebrations of the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde declared by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President noted that based on the results of the Talass Kurultai in1269 the Golden Horde gained the full independence.

The Head of State also stressed the paramount importance of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage. According to him, the sacred monuments should become the places of attraction of Kazakhstani and foreign tourists.

The goal of the exhibition to familiarize its visitors with the culture and customs of the Golden Horde period through the exhibit items dating back to XIII-XIV centuries.

The exhibition is divided into several sections dedicated to ancient warriors’ weapons, the cities of the Golden Horde, the trade along the Great Silk Road, religions, and cultural architecture.

The event is bound to generate great interest of scientists, archeologists, historians, professors, and students.