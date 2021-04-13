Almaty hosts Asian Wrestling Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Asian Wrestling Championships have kicked off in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The athletes are to compete in freestyle wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling in different weight categories between April 13-17 at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace.

The Asian Wrestling Championships is the Wrestling Asian Championship organized by the Asian Associated Wrestling Committee (AAWC).The men's tournament began in 1979 and the women's tournament was first staged in 1996.

Notably, in 2019, Kazakhstan held the Asian Cadet Wrestling Championship and World Wrestling Championships.

