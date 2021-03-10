Almaty holds ‘Women on the frontline in the fights against COVID-19’ exhibition

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The photo exhibition featuring photos and video footages about the Kazakhstani female doctors, volunteers, lawyers, and human rights activists is taking place in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The «Women on the frontline in the fights against COVID-19» exhibition shows the selfless social assistance the Kazakhstani women rendered when the pandemic hit, with 15 participants sharing their stories of courage and resilience.

The event is held by the United Nations Population Fund supported by the Office of the UN Permanent Coordinator in Kazakhstan.

During the event, Giulia Vallese, UNFPA Representative for Kazakhstan and Country Director for Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, noted that humanity could achieve a lot when working collectively.

«The exhibition reveals the lives of some female doctors, lawyers, volunteers, and key workers and their stories of courage, perseverance, and selflessness in the midst of the global crisis,» she said.

One of the 15 participants Yekaterina Lee - a journalist – has been engaged in volunteering for six years now. According to her, volunteering feeds her soul.

15 photos and interview written in a documentary style as well as short essays about the contribution of the women in tackling the crisis caused by COVID-19 are available here.

The exhibition is taking place at the Palace of the Republic, and then will be displayed in the Metro and at the Mega shopping mall.