Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty holds training on fostering relationship between security forces and journalists

    9 December 2019, 18:38

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 9 December 2019 UNESCO Almaty jointly with Programme Office UNODC in Kazakhstan and Kazakhstani Media Alliance are organizing training workshop in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

    30 participation of law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, journalists from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the International IT University, the UNESCO Chair in Journalism and Communications of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University going to learn how to improve the relationship between security forces and journalists, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty reads.

    Security forces play a vital role in protecting and ensuring an environment conducive to freedom of expression, access to information and other fundamental freedoms.

    International expert will deliver best practices of such relationship in crisis communications conditions.

    The training is consistent with the goals and priorities defined in the UN Action Plan for the Safety of Journalists and the issue of impunity.

    The workshop devoted to:

    International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (IDEI).

    фото: en.unesco.kz

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Mass media UNESCO
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    President Tokayev visits neighborhood he grew up in
    Head of State visits Innovative Art Center in Almaty
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet