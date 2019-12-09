Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty holds training on fostering relationship between security forces and journalists

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 December 2019, 18:38
ALMATY. KAZINFORM 9 December 2019 UNESCO Almaty jointly with Programme Office UNODC in Kazakhstan and Kazakhstani Media Alliance are organizing training workshop in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

30 participation of law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, journalists from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the International IT University, the UNESCO Chair in Journalism and Communications of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University going to learn how to improve the relationship between security forces and journalists, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty reads.

Security forces play a vital role in protecting and ensuring an environment conducive to freedom of expression, access to information and other fundamental freedoms.

International expert will deliver best practices of such relationship in crisis communications conditions.

The training is consistent with the goals and priorities defined in the UN Action Plan for the Safety of Journalists and the issue of impunity.

The workshop devoted to:

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (IDEI).

