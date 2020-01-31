Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty held forum to celebrate 2020 Int'l Education Day

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
31 January 2020, 10:38
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Last week the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office, in collaboration with the Kazakh National Women's Teaching University, co-organized the Republican Forum «A New Perspective on Education».

This is the second joint event of the UNESCO Almaty with the University, which is dedicated to the celebration of the International Education Day #EducationDay, its official website reads.

Under the theme ‘Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace’, the 2020 celebration underlines the role of education and learning in empowering people, preserving the planet, building shared prosperity and fostering peace.

Invited to facilitate the observance of International Education Day, UNESCO Almaty has called the educational community to make education a leading priority in the framework of this Forum. The event served as an effective platform for discussing the role of education in achieving SDGs as well as other pertinent issues to improve the quality of education in Kazakhstan.

Representatives of the Bologna Process & Academic Mobility Center under Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Scientific-Practical, Educational and Health Center «Bobek», the Association of Graduates of the Bolashak Program in Almaty, National Teacher Training Center «Orleu», students and faculty of the University, young academics and teachers and other representatives of higher education institutions of Kazakhstan, students, teachers and directors of secondary and preschool education organizations, and media representatives participated at the event.


