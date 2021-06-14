Almaty goes ‘green’, COVID-19 restrictions remain in place

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan reads, quarantine restrictions will be eased no earlier than 7 days after transition from the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ to ‘yellow’ or from the ‘yellow zone’ to the ‘green one’, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty reports.

On June 12 the city of Almaty entered the ‘green zone’ as the morbidity rate decreased to 48.1 per 100,000 population. The city epidemiological situation stabilized due to the imposed quarantine restrictions and vaccination efforts. Though, strict ‘yellow zone’ regulations are to remain in effect until June 20. The corresponding decree on quarantine easing will be made by the city state sanitary officer when the incidence rate hits less than 50 per 100,000 population and COVID-19 susceptibility index drops to no less than 1.0.



