Almaty gasification to end in 2024

24 February 2023, 13:10
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Gasification of the city of Almaty stands at 99.2% so far, Kazinform reports.

At today's meeting with residents of the city Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev said the Government recently debated gasification issues. The Prime Minister instructed to make a determination on the finite scheme by March 1.

«As soon gasification ends we are ready to submit a document banning the use of alternative fuels to the maslikhat. There are main gas lines in the city, but houses are not connected to the natural gas network. We hope to complete full gasification in 2023-2024. In fact, coal consumption is low in the city. Gasification rate in Almaty makes 99.2% with only 16,000 tonnes of coal burnt,» Dossayev said.

He noted as for the thermal power station the Prime Minister assigned Samruk Energy to define modernization options. The first stage of the coal-fired thermal power station’s transfer to a natural gas-fired plant will be launched in the second half of 2024.


