    Almaty eyes up to 1mln foreign tourists until 2030

    4 July 2022, 16:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty city's tourist infrasturcutre will be developed in an integrated way, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev, the full use of tousit capcity of Almaty and Almaty metropolitan area in general needs to be in place.

    «Full development of tourist infrastrcuture, including construction of a new airport terminal with a 2-time rise in passenger traffic to 14mln people, a ski and eco-tourism center, and expansion of accomodation capacity, will be in place,» said the Mayor while presenting the public the draft top priorities of the 2025 development plan and 2030 mid-term perspectives.

    He went on to note that the city's new brand - Discover Almaty - will be drawn up to promote Almaty as a tourist destination and better tourist services.

    «The inflow of foreign tourists up to 1 million people til 2030 is planned,» said Dossayaev.

    Proposals from the citizens to stanrdadize the tourism management system, implementation of digital maps, three-langauage menues, and free Wi-Fi in tourist zones, that are to be taken into account when drafting the development plan, were made, the mayor added.

    Last year it was informed there had been a 1.4-fold rise in foreign toursists from 301 to 435.6 thousand people in the past five years in the city.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

