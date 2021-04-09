Almaty epidemiological situation getting worse

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty sanitary and epidemiological control department told about the city health situation, Kazinform reports.

The epidemiological situation remains tough and is getting worse. Since April 9 the city reported 39,655 coronavirus cases. Since the beginning of the year there were detected 21,134 coronavirus cases, while since early March there were confirmed 9,525 cases. 5,057 new cases were recorded for the past 8 days of April, 717 for the past 24 hours. The daily increase hit 1.8, it said in a statement.

The third COVID-19 wave is sweeping through the city since March. Since March 1 up to present 14,582 new COVID-19 strain cases were recorded (South Africa and the UK).

64 cases were detected in babies younger than 12 months in the first week of March, 64 in the first week of April.



