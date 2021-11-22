Almaty eases COVID-19 quarantine restrictions

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty city has eased today COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, Kazinform reports.

In accordance with the decree of the chief sanitary doctor the city is set to comply with the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’ rules for no less than 7 days after entering the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

All enterprises and organizations registered in the Ashyq apps are allowed to operate until 03:00 a.m. up to the ‘green zone’ regulations. The Ashyq system leaders are permitted to work until 05:00 a.m.

Besides, all passenger carriers are set to resume their operations today. All the passenger stations and public service centers, educational organizations, fitness centers and beauty salons are to start to work today without any restrictions.

As earlier reported, Almaty entered the COVID-19 ‘green zone’ on November 18.