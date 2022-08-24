Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Almaty Days kick off in Azerbaijan

    24 August 2022 10:48

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Baku has an opportunity to get acquainted with the cultural and mineral wealth of Almaty region under the Welcome to KZ information and tourist project, Kazinform reports.

    The Welcome to KZ project is organized by the Discovery Almaty tourist operator with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan and is dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the nations.

    The Welcome to KZ centre was unveiled in Baku and is open to all until August 31. It is located in the Kazakh yurt on the seaside boulevard in the capital city of Azerbaijan. The centre holds various exhibitions featuring tourist destinations of the regions of Kazakhstan, including Almaty region's sites of attraction, the Kyran hawking centre, Shymbulak ski resort, Esentai Mall, Baikonur Space Centre and Air Astana air carrier.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Almaty region #Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan #Culture #Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan