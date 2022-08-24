Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport
Almaty Days kick off in Azerbaijan
24 August 2022 10:48

Almaty Days kick off in Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Baku has an opportunity to get acquainted with the cultural and mineral wealth of Almaty region under the Welcome to KZ information and tourist project, Kazinform reports.

The Welcome to KZ project is organized by the Discovery Almaty tourist operator with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan and is dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the nations.

The Welcome to KZ centre was unveiled in Baku and is open to all until August 31. It is located in the Kazakh yurt on the seaside boulevard in the capital city of Azerbaijan. The centre holds various exhibitions featuring tourist destinations of the regions of Kazakhstan, including Almaty region's sites of attraction, the Kyran hawking centre, Shymbulak ski resort, Esentai Mall, Baikonur Space Centre and Air Astana air carrier.


Read also
Presidential Orchestra to take part in II Intl Festival of Military Orchestras in Bursa
S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
Constitution Day concert held in Kazakh capital
Days of Kazakhstan Сinema held in Prague
Kazakhstan establishes Umai National Culture and Art Award
Stable, non-stop operation of CPC remains priority for Kazakhstan – Energy Minister
Splendid September at Astana Opera
AIFC holds meetings with Azerbaijani government bodies
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive