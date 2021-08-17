Go to the main site
    Almaty COVID-19 situation remains tense

    17 August 2021, 13:11

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin told a briefing about the epidemiological situation and measures aimed at curbing coronavirus spread, Kazinform reports.

    He said that COVID-19 situation remains tense as 1,500 new cases are recorded daily starting from July 28. Since August up to date the city registered 24,300 cases, 105,6000 cases since early year.

    Last week coronavirus cases dropped from 10,700 to 10,500. The daily growth decreased from 1.5% early August to 1.22% as of today.

    As earlier reported, a new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of the city was published.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus Harvest COVID-19
