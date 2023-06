Almaty confirms 39 more COVID-19 cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 39 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Almaty in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

As of December 23, 39 new COVID-19 cases, including 34 symptomatic cases, were registered in Almaty last day. 8 patients were discharged, while 24 were admitted. 147 people, including 6 kids, are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 24 are in the intensive care units, 5 are on life support.