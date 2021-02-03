Almaty completes switchover to digital TV broadcasting

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev stated that the project to convert television broadcasting from analog to digital format has been completed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his Instagram account, the city’s mayor noted that with the advent of the new stage of digitalization analog TV broadcasting is now part of history.

«As part of the staged implementation of the project 90 digital radio and TV stations have been deployed in Almaty city and the region, covering 736 settlements with a population of over 3.8 million people with digital TV broadcasting,» Sagintayev posted in his Instagram account.

Digital standard is to increase the broadcasting time of domestic TV channels as well as ensures equal access to information resources of the country. Over 30 Kazakh TV channels will be available instead of the previous four-five with no need for expensive satellite dishes or charged from cable operators. The Mayor’s Office is said to provide the vulnerable citizens with free signal receivers.

The official ceremony of switching over to digital TV broadcasting was held at Koktobe TV Tower which is the tallest tower in the country and provides digital signal cover not only in Almaty, but also 200 close settlements, where 40% of the residents of Almaty region live.

It was earlier reported that starting from February 1, 2021 Almaty has begun a complete switchover to digital TV broadcasting.



