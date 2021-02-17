Go to the main site
    Almaty commissions 294,400 sq m of housing under Nurly Zher program

    17 February 2021, 11:53

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «2,948 apartments were distributed in 2020 in order to provide available housing. Besides thousands of young families acquired housing thanks to easy-term loans under the Almaty Zhastary program. 3,902 apartments or 294,400 sq m of housing that is 2.5 more than in 2019 were commissioned in Almaty in 2020,» Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev said.

    He also added that 8,292 flats will be distributed in 2021 as part of the state and city programs. 427 of them will be given to socially vulnerable groups, 452 to large families, 1,050 to working youth. Almaty Zhastary program will continue its work so 1,000 more young people will get own housing.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Construction
