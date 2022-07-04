Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Almaty city 'turns' yellow amid COVID-19 resurgence

    4 July 2022, 17:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 4, 2022, Almaty city has moved into in the «yellow zone» for the coronavirus spread, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the commission, the city of Almaty is in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    The rest areas of Kazakhstan are placed in the «green zone».

    Almaty city's chief medical officer Kassymkhan Alpysbaiuly signed a new order to curb the COVID-19 spread in the city.

    The order requires the government bodies to conduct acitve information and explonatory work with the population on the importance of getting the vaccines and booster jabs in every six months, to make those not advised to get the vaccine, pregnant women, and those who came into contact with COVID-19 infected, switch to remote work.

    The recommendation was made to wear masks in closed places of mass gatherings.

    The order takes effect starting from July 7, 2022.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays