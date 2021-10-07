Go to the main site
    Almaty city to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from Oct 20

    7 October 2021, 16:41

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 130-160 thousand doses of the US’s Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Almaty city from October 20, Head of Almaty city’s Health Office Nariman Tandynbayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Tabynbayev, the vaccine will be given primarily to children, health workers, older people living in closed facilities.

    As Almaty city’s Chief Medical Officer Zhandarbek Bekshin said, the city’s vaccination rate will rise once the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are delivered.

    «The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delivery will enable to vaccinate 306 thousand more people. It will increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate, leading to decrease in new cases,» he said.

    Deputy Mayor of Almaty city Yerzhan Babakumarov added that the vaccination of children with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be on a voluntary basis.

    Earlier he noted that 1.3 million citizens need to be immunized against the coronavirus infection in the city.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
