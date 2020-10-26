Go to the main site
    Almaty city sees gradual rise in new daily COVID-19 cases

    26 October 2020, 19:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A gradual increase in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases has been observed in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Zhandarbek Bekshin, head of the goods and services quality and safety control department, chief medical officer of Almaty, said that the COVID-19 situation in the city of Almaty is quite stable. However, he noted that there has been a gradual rise in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 now varies between 15-20 compared to 3-5 earlier in the month.

    He said that the daily growth in new COVID-19 cases stands at 0.1%, reproduction number of R value – at 1.88, pointing to a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases.

    Notably, since the onset of the pandemic Almaty city has reported a total of 14,622 COVID-19 cases, including 8,791 symptomatic and 5,871 asymptomatic ones. Since August 1, a total of 998 cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in the city, with 3-6 new cases being reported each day.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

