Almaty city’s social infrastructure development requires KZT1.3tln till 2030

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The city of Almaty needs KZT1.3 trillion worth of investments for social infrastructure development until 2030, Tamara Zalogina, Almaty’s master plan developer said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Under the new plan, five new centers of attraction: North, Eastern Gates, Historical Center, West, and Southwest are planned to be developed. The plan envisages all necessary housing, social, engineering, transport, digital, commercial, and recreational infrastructure at the planning stage, making the centers of attraction space-saving and comfortable areas, centers of business and social activity, creating a foundation for improving and balancing well-being of the citizens.

Zologina noted that quarterly development modelled after the city’s historic center with street grids of 120-140 meters and 100% provision of each center of attraction’s residents with social, transport, recreational infrastructure as well as working places is to be taken into account for the convenience of the citizens and business development.

«To this end, the master plan envisages to ensure social infrastructure within walking distance, namely construction of 335 kindergartens, 188 schools, and 12 extensions to schools, 65 clinics, three hospitals, and 33 sports and health centers,» she said.

So, by 2040 Almaty will have 33.1 million sq.m. of total area of social service facilities, making 37% of the total housing stock.

«To carry out project proposals on the general plan until 2030 KZT1.3 trillion worth of investments are needed to develop the social infrastructure. 46.6% of the investments is required to develop school and preschool education, 27.3% for health facilities development, and 9% for the development of boarding houses and sports facilities,» said Zalogina.