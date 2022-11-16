Go to the main site
    Almaty city’s annual economic growth must be at 5% - Tokayev

    16 November 2022, 11:18

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commissioned to ensure Almaty city’s annual average growth at 5%. He said it at today’s meeting with the public of Almaty, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    «With the consideration of the city’s population growth rate, we need to ensure the city’s annual average growth at 5%. The indicators of economic growth must be ‘tangible’ by all the residents of the city as a real improvement of wellbeing and quality of life,» the Head of State said.
