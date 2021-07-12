Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Almaty city runs out of HayatVax and CoronaVac vaccines

    12 July 2021, 18:41

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has run out of HayatVax an CoronaVac vaccines, head of the public health department Nariman Tabynbayev said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the press briefing Tabynbayev noted that 585,116 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in the city since February 1. 9,418 people have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours. Presently there are 212 vaccination centers in the city.

    «The city has enough doses of Sputnik V vaccine. Unfortunately, it has run out of HayatVax and CoronaVac vaccines,» he added.

    He added that the city had detected 638 new COVID-19 cases in the past day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare Sputnik V HayatVax
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region