Almaty city reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 October 2021, 15:21
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 400 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Almaty city in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city’s public health department, out of 419 newly registered COVID-19 cases, 16 were symptomless.

200 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from local hospitals after making full recovery, while 166 people have been admitted to the hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19.

1,514 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus infection are staying at infectious hospitals, whereas 3,344 COVID-19 patients are being treated at home.

In the past day, 2,004 people have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component has been administered to 3,504.

To date, 960,898 people have so far been inoculated with the first component and the second jab has been given to 873,476 residents of Almaty city.

Of all those immunized against COVID-19 118,694 people are aged 60 and more.


