    Almaty city reports 6.8% decline in cancer death rate in 6 mths of 2021

    14 July 2021, 15:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – There has been increase in the number of treated patients at the Cancer Center in Almaty city since the beginning of the year compared to the same period, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Over 8.7 thousand patients were fully treated for cancer at the Cancer Center in Almaty city in the six months of the present year. The figure stood at 7.2 thousand in the given period of the previous year.

    2,274 people diagnosed with malignant diseases were registered, of whom around 60% are people older than 60 years old.

    Breast cancer accounts for 14.9% of all malignant diseases reported in the city, followed by colon cancer – 9.4%, lung cancer – 7.5%, stomach cancer – 5.5%, and ovarian cancer – 4.5%.

    Since the start of the year 1,298 cancer surgeries, 36% more than in the previous year, have been conducted.

    The cancer mortality rate fell by 6.8% from 86.2 to 80.3 per 100 thousand people in the first six months of 2021 in the city


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Healthcare
