Almaty city records 121 COVID-19 cases over past day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty city has so far recorded 239,841 COVID-19 cases, including 211,349 symptomatic and 28,492 asymptomatic ones, Deputy Mayor Assem Nusupova said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of July 7, 121 cases of the coronavirus infection were posted in the city. 87 COVID-19 patients are under treatment. Two people are in intensive care units. There have been no COVID-19 deaths in the past day.

She went on to add that 834 people are treated as outpatients in the city.

According to her, 85 COVID-19 vaccination sites operate around the city.

A total of 1,228,769 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine first component, and 1,194,146 people the second component in the city. The number of Almaty citizens received a COVID-19 booster jab stands at 499,043. 117,554 people have been given Pfizer vaccine in Almaty city.

«There are a total of 258,248 doses of QazVac, Vero Cell, Pfizer vaccines, including 64,094 doses of the first component, 90,605 doses of the second component, and 103,549 doses of booster doses,» said the Deputy Mayor during the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov.

Earlier it was reported that Yeraly Tugzhanov had arrived in Almaty for a working visit and heard reports on the city's COVID-19 situation.