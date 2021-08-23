Almaty city posts over 1,600 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,615 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, including 1,541 symptomatic and 74 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 263 people have been discharged from and 478 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

6,602 citizens of Almaty, including 199 kids, receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 464 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 31 on artificial lung ventilation, 203 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 207 on high flow oxygen devices.

14,295 coronavirus patients, including 13,762 with mild and moderate symptoms and 533 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 1,471 and both jabs to 3,528 in the city.

In the period from February 1 to August 22, a total of 841,986 citizens of Almaty were given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, and 676,373 – both jabs.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, 109,901 are over 60.



