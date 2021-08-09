Almaty city posts over 1,500 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,503 new cases of the COVID-19 cases, including 1,410 symptomatic and 93 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 218 people have been discharged from and 596 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

5,591 citizens of Almaty receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 397 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 63 on artificial lung ventilation, 159 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 152 on high flow oxygen devices.

11,624 coronavirus patients, including 11,097 with mild and moderate symptoms and 527 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

In the period from February 1 to August 8, a total of 771,233 citizens of Almaty were given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine. Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 4,063 and both jabs to 5,722 in the city.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, 104,526 are over 60.

There are 160 vaccination centers throughout the city.

The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.



