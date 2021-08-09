Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty city posts over 1,500 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

    9 August 2021, 11:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,503 new cases of the COVID-19 cases, including 1,410 symptomatic and 93 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Almaty city’s health office, 218 people have been discharged from and 596 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

    5,591 citizens of Almaty receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 397 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 63 on artificial lung ventilation, 159 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 152 on high flow oxygen devices.

    11,624 coronavirus patients, including 11,097 with mild and moderate symptoms and 527 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

    In the period from February 1 to August 8, a total of 771,233 citizens of Almaty were given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine. Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 4,063 and both jabs to 5,722 in the city.

    Of the total number of vaccinated people, 104,526 are over 60.

    There are 160 vaccination centers throughout the city.

    The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays