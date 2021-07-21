Go to the main site
    Almaty city posts 710 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

    21 July 2021, 15:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 710 new cases of the COVID-19 cases, including 629 symptomatic and 81 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Almaty city’s health office, 126 people have been discharged from and 367 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

    3,055 citizens of Almaty receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 209 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, 28 on artificial lung ventilation, 64 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 81 on high flow oxygen devices.

    5,553 coronavirus patients, including 5,134 with mild and moderate symptoms and 419 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

    In the period from February 1 to July 20, a total of 661,369 people were given the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccines across the city.

    Of the total number of vaccinated people 94,058 are over 60 years old.

    There are 212 vaccination rooms throughout the city.

    The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

