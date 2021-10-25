Go to the main site
    Almaty city out of high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    25 October 2021, 08:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The city of Nur-Sultan, as well as Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 25, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Almaty city, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. The city of Shymkent, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau regions remain in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

