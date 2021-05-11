Almaty city logs 430 fresh COVID-19 cases over past day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 430 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 401 symptomatic and 29 asymptomatic ones, were recorded in Almaty city on May 10, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 218 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from and 229 have been admitted to the hospitals over the past day.

COVID-19 hospital treatment is provided to 3,516 people in the city. 231 patients are in intensive care units, 33 are connected to lung ventilators, 67 – to non-invasive ventilators, and 91 – to high flow oxygen devices.

In total, 4,274 COVID-19 patients, including 552 with the asymptomatic illness and 3,722 with the mild and moderate illness, are under home observation by mobile primary health care and telemedicine center’s teams.

As of May 10, a total of 252,431 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty, including 1,772 in the past 24 hours.

Of the total number of the vaccinated, those over 60 years old number 30,357. The city received 3,000 doses of the Kazakh QazVac vaccine, allowing for vaccination of 2,967 people over 15 days.

15,000 doses of the first component of China’s Sinopharm vaccine arrived in the city on May 3, which have so far been given to 1,048 citizens.

There are 214 COVID-19 vaccination sites in the city.