    Almaty city hit by torrential rains

    24 June 2022, 17:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Torrential rains caused flooding in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Exessive rains battered the city this afternoon flooding road and sidewalks. Many cars were stranded due to the floods.

    Meteorologists predict dust tides and rains for Almaty at the beginning of the second and third decades of July.

    Kazhydromet, t he national weather office, said in a statement, that temperatures are to fluctuate between 15 and 38 degrees Celsius in late June. The city is to see temperatures rise from 11 to 25 degrees Celsius at night and from 31 to 42 degrees Celsius at daytime in the first decade of July.

    The city is to brace for brief rains, thunderstorms, and 15-20mps wind throughout the next month.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

