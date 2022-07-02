Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Almaty city development plan presented to President

    2 July 2022, 14:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (mayor) of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev on Saturday, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State heard a report detailing socioeconomic situation in Almaty in January-May 2022 as well as the implementation of the instructions given earlier to ensure sustainable economic growth of the city.

    In his report Mayor Dossayev focused on some key figures, pointing out that the short-term economic indicator increased up to 107.6%, volume of investment into the fixed capital spiked by 20.9%, trade restored and a number of SMEs in the city grew by 19.5%.

    He also presented to President Tokayev the ‘Key Priorities of the Development Plan of Almaty city for 2025 and Mid-Term Prospects for 2030’.

    The Head of State was also briefed on the new development standards adopted in Almaty, renovation of the city’s utility infrastructure, providing housing for working youth as part of the Almaty zhastary program, better meals for medical workers at healthcare facilities, funds allotted for sports and creative clubs for children and more.

    In conclusion, the President gave a number of instructions on further development of Almaty city and improving living standards for its residents.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares national morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays