Almaty city development plan presented to President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 July 2022, 14:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (mayor) of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev on Saturday, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State heard a report detailing socioeconomic situation in Almaty in January-May 2022 as well as the implementation of the instructions given earlier to ensure sustainable economic growth of the city.

In his report Mayor Dossayev focused on some key figures, pointing out that the short-term economic indicator increased up to 107.6%, volume of investment into the fixed capital spiked by 20.9%, trade restored and a number of SMEs in the city grew by 19.5%.

He also presented to President Tokayev the ‘Key Priorities of the Development Plan of Almaty city for 2025 and Mid-Term Prospects for 2030’.

The Head of State was also briefed on the new development standards adopted in Almaty, renovation of the city’s utility infrastructure, providing housing for working youth as part of the Almaty zhastary program, better meals for medical workers at healthcare facilities, funds allotted for sports and creative clubs for children and more.

In conclusion, the President gave a number of instructions on further development of Almaty city and improving living standards for its residents.


Photo: akorda.kz

