    Almaty city central hospital resumes its routine activities

    1 October 2021, 21:51

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Starting from October 1 the Central City Hospital restarted its routine activities, Kazinform reports.

    Last March it turned into the COVID-19 hospital. The critically ill coronavirus patients were rushed there. The number of beds was increased then from 500 to 700, ICU beds from 15 to 105.

    Now the hospital has clean and transit zones for safety reasons. All the patients should pass PCR testing before admission to the hospital.

    Since the pandemic outbreak some 8,000 coronavirus patients were treated there, 90 surgeries were performed.

    The hospital treats some 15,000-20,000 patients, conducts 8,000-10,000 surgeries a year.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

