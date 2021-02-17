Go to the main site
    Almaty city boasts economic growth despite the pandemic

    17 February 2021, 11:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Speaking at the reporting meeting with the population, Almaty city mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev stated that the growth of the city’s economic indicators was ensured in the previous year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The sanitary epidemiological situation’s stabilization led to the growth in the city’s base economic sectors. Last year, Almaty saw a 4.6% rise in industrial production, a 10.6% rise in construction works, a 14.2% increase in housing commissioning, and an 8.2% rise in services.

    According to the Almaty mayor, the deceases in trade, transport, and warehousing were offset by the increases in other sectors of economy. Moreover, the development of new perspective sectors such as digitalization and smart industry, creative economy and tourism was triggered.

    Last year, Almaty city commissioned over 2.4 million sq.km. of housing. The amount of investments in fixed capital stood at KZT971.2bn, rising by 17.2% in physical terms. 76.3 thousand jobs, including 46.3 thousand through the state programs, were created, with around 50 thousand jobs planned to be created this year.

    Special attention is to be paid to social support, with around 28 thousand people with disabilities to be provided with rehab and social services.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

