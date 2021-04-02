Go to the main site
    Almaty city begins citizens’ COVID-19 vaccination

    2 April 2021, 18:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The fourth stage of COVID-19 vaccination has kicked off in Nauryzbai district, Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the City Clinic No.36.

    All willing citizens of Almaty could get inoculated against COVID-19 on condition of being attached to any city clinic.

    The vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis, with persons undergoing a medical checkup before inoculation. The person after getting the vaccine is placed in a special room for 30 minutes.

    According to Gulzhainat Tilegen, Chief Doctor of the City Clinic No.36, over 250 have so far received the vaccine in Nauryzbai district, with all reporting to feel good and no complications. In her words, the vaccines are administered at the clinic on a daily basis.

    Among vaccinated was Raikhan Yelamanova, Chairwoman of the Commission on Veterans’ Health of the Council of Veterans of Nauryzbai district of Almaty.

    Notably, the first stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign covered health employees of infectious diseases hospitals, ambulances, intensive unit care, emergency rooms, and sanitary and epidemiological services. As the second stage the vaccine was given to teachers of schools, universities as well as workers of health services not covered by the first stage.

    The third COVID-19 vaccination stage targeted teachers of boarding schools, children’s pre-school establishments, students, and persons with chronic diseases, and workers of medical and social facilities.

    In total, 1,110 dwellers of Nauryzbai district were given the COVID-19 vaccine under the three stages of the vaccination.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
