Almaty city and Karaganda region most attract labour forces
11 October 2022, 12:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The city of Almaty and Karaganda regions are taking the lead in attracting labor forces,» Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Minster Tamara Duissenova announced at today’s Government meeting.

The Minister noted that another direction of the national projects is youth employment promotion due to the creation of subsidized workplaces. Over 152,000 people, including 41% of young people obtained jobs. This measure should lead to skill-building for further permanent job placement.

However, most regions fail to provide permanent job placement for those who participated in the said program. The highest rates were recorded in Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Almaty regions, while Shymkent city, Turkistan, and Pavlodar regions reported the lowest employability. Besides, Shymkent city, Turkistan, and Pavlodar regions recorded low youth employment.

For the past 3 months over 4,000 positions out of 28,300 vacancies announced within the national projects were filled as part of interregional population overflow. The city of Almaty and Karaganda region are taking the lead in attracting human resources from other regions with 1,107 and 682 correspondingly. 58% of interregional overflow falls on the said regions at large.

Another employment promotion measure is to develop the President’s task to generate 100 jobs for 10,000 population living in urban and rural areas. The job creation scheme was overfulfilled practically by all the regions but for North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.


