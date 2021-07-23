Go to the main site
    Almaty city again posts almost 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in one day

    23 July 2021, 12:38

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has recorded over 900 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, most of which are symptomatic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of July 22, the city reported 996 new COVID-19 cases, 920 of which were symptomatic. 264 people were discharged from local hospitals after making full recoveries from COVID-19. However, 441 were hospitalized due to the same diagnosis.

    670,351 people have been inoculated with the first component of COVID vaccine since February 1 through July 22. Of these, 4,590 were vaccinated in the past day.

    Of 670,351, 94,835 people are aged 60 or more.

    There are 212 vaccination rooms in the city which are located at medical facilities, schools, cultural and sports facilities, and even shopping malls.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
