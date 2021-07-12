Go to the main site
    Almaty city adds over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in past week – Bekshin

    12 July 2021, 20:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Number of new COVID-19 cases is growing significantly in Almaty city, chief sanitary officer Zhandarbek Bekshin said at a press briefing on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Bekshin, in the past day Almaty city reported record daily high of 638 fresh infections. The numbers of new COVID-19 have been growing steadily since late June 2021.

    In his words, the deteriorating epidemiological situation in the city is due to the Delta COVID-19 variant.

    «Since the beginning of the year over 60,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the city. The city has added 4,610 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of July. 3,085 COVID-19 cases have been detected in the past week alone, 1.4fold more than in the previous week,» Bekshin noted.

    Earlier it was revealed that the Delta COVID-19 variant accounts for 80% of COVID-19 cases in the city.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

