Almaty city adds over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in past week – Bekshin

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 July 2021, 20:15
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Number of new COVID-19 cases is growing significantly in Almaty city, chief sanitary officer Zhandarbek Bekshin said at a press briefing on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Bekshin, in the past day Almaty city reported record daily high of 638 fresh infections. The numbers of new COVID-19 have been growing steadily since late June 2021.

In his words, the deteriorating epidemiological situation in the city is due to the Delta COVID-19 variant.

«Since the beginning of the year over 60,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the city. The city has added 4,610 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of July. 3,085 COVID-19 cases have been detected in the past week alone, 1.4fold more than in the previous week,» Bekshin noted.

Earlier it was revealed that the Delta COVID-19 variant accounts for 80% of COVID-19 cases in the city.


