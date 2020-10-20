Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty citizens urged to avoid public transport travels, flights as city prepares for 2nd wave of COVID-19

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 October 2020, 13:10
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Zhandarbek Bekshin, Head of the Goods and Services Quality and Safety Control Department, Chief Medical Officer of the city of Almaty, has addressed the citizenry of Almaty, calling for the observation of precautious measures as the city prepares for the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 virus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Bekshin urged the citizens not to overlook the precautious measures, including the ban to hold mass family gatherings as well as avoiding crowded places, public transport travels and flights to foreign countries unless in cases of extreme necessity.

He added people should avoid self-treatment, isolate from other family members, and seek medical help or invite a doctor home in case SARS symptoms occur.

Earlier at the briefing, the chief medical officer spoke of the upward trend in new COVID-19 cases in the city.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
