Almaty: CIS armed forces discuss security in modern conditions

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
2 October 2019, 15:51
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 10th meeting of the Coordinating Committee of the Heads of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops of the CIS Ministries of Defense was held in Almaty, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry.

A roundtable which joined delegations of the armed forces of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and the secretariat of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers, has discussed the main threats to radiation, chemical and biological safety in modern conditions. In addition, the meeting has identified the main directions for developing Joint System of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Conditions of the CIS.

As a result, a number of agreements, aimed at ensuring radiation, chemical and biological safety of the Armed Forces of the CIS, were achieved.

The Coordinating Committee of Heads of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops was established in November 2008. Meetings are held annually.

The Coordination Committee performs a number of tasks including daily monitoring of radiation, chemical and biological conditions within the territories of the member states.

