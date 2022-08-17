17 August 2022 10:40

Almaty – China commodity turnover hit USD 2 bln 850 mln

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Yerbolat Dosayev met with consul general of China to Kazakhstan Jiang Wei to debate the strengthening of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and partnership in the sphere of innovations and new technologies, the city akimat’s press service reports.

The memo signed between Sichuan province and Almaty suggests attracting China’s investments in science and education. Almaty and Shenzhen inked a memo to support IT business of the two cities and the introduction of the Smart City digitalization projects.

China ranks among the key trading partners of Kazakhstan. Following the first half of the year, the sales grew by 51.6% as compared to the same period of the previous year to reach USD 2 bln 850 mln.













Photo:: t.me/almaty_akimat