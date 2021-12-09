Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Almaty chief sanitary doctor suggests expanding express COVID-19 testing

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 December 2021, 19:14
Almaty chief sanitary doctor suggests expanding express COVID-19 testing

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty city chief sanitary doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin adresisng the press conference of the regional communications centre noted that express COVID-19 testing would help detect virus sources and early curb its spread.

He said that express tests are highly efficient and low-cost, the regional communications centre’s press service reports.

Express testing for coronavirus antigens let detect early disease and reduce its severe consequences. Such tests are applied the worldwide. Express tests can diagnose COVID-19 in 15 minutes. The main task of express testing is to quickly detect COVID-19 sources and contain virus spread. Bekshin suggested new measures to increase express testing at home, pharmacies, polyclinics and emergency medical services for vulnerable groups of population, medical staff, etc. Antigen tests will help identify people with coronavirus among close contacts. Express testing will not only save budget funds but also reduce burden on health workers.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region