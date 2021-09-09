Go to the main site
    Almaty chief medical officer highlights less hospitalization rate among vaccinated citizens

    9 September 2021, 13:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Almaty city since the start of the pandemic stands at 155,739, Zhandarbek Bekshin told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Thanks to the measures taken the COVID-19 situation in Almaty has stabilized. COVID-19 cases fell from 1,605 on August 25 to 976 on September 8.

    In his speech, Bekshin pointed out that the vaccines’ efficiency against the delta variant stands at over 80%. He went on to say that vaccinated Almaty citizens are 20 times less likely to be hospitalized.

    Notably, the city has reported 137.2 thousand cases of COVID-19 since the start of the year. 8,916 cases have been reported since the beginning of September.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

