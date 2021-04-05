Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty chief medical officer calls for cutting back on gatherings ahead of Ramazan

    5 April 2021, 18:18

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Zhandarbek Bekshin, Chief Medical Officer of Almaty city, has called on the people of the city to cut back on gatherings ahead of Ramazan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Recalling that last year saw a spike in COVID-19 cases during Iftar, the Almaty chief medical officer called on the citizenry to cut back on gatherings, including home ones. He noted that home gatherings must include only members of one family as mass gatherings are not allowed.

    He added that the religious facilities do not operate in the city.

    Notably, the COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the city of Almaty on April 2, 2021, with the resumption of operation of trade and entertainment centers, markets, cafes, beauty salons, Shymbulak mountain resort as well as a number of other facilities.

    The holy month of Ramadan begins on April 13, 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region